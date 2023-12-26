Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $9.46 on Tuesday, hitting $761.99. The company had a trading volume of 213,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $669.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.47. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

