Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,696 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.36. 4,248,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,666,209. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

