McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Raised by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $291.70 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

