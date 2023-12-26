Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires 854 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average is $110.35. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $123.17.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

