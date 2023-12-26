Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lessened by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,031 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $58,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 119,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 294,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

