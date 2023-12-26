Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.07 and last traded at $40.96. Approximately 2,493,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 11,319,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $51,787.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $6,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,332 shares in the company, valued at $49,117,585.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 993,943 shares of company stock valued at $28,486,997. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,819,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,435 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

