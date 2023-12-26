Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Up 4.2%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.50. 608,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,172,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nano Dimension from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $522.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 261.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nano Dimension

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 72.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nano Dimension by 106.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.