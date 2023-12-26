3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading 4.3% Higher

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.48. 330,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,792,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $896.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.84.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $123.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,703 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after acquiring an additional 139,036 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,941 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after buying an additional 555,167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,169 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1,585.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

