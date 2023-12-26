Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 4,524,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 32,648,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The business had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after buying an additional 2,569,226 shares during the period.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

