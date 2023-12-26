New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.18 and last traded at $72.19. 633,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,791,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

