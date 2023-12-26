Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Down 6%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $51.19. 111,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 457,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Teekay Tankers Price Performance
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 38.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.
Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
