Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.30 and last traded at $61.42. 277,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,209,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

