STP (STPT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.81 Million

STP (STPT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, STP has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $120.16 million and $7.81 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00022441 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,985.20 or 1.00085018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012393 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00170608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06325802 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $6,323,708.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.