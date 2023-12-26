LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,671.73

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $63,075.30 and $14,671.73 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

