Chainbing (CBG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,191.33

Chainbing (CBG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Chainbing has a total market cap of $95.38 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

