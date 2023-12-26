Rocket Pool ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $12.61 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,421.47 or 0.05772348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 561,409 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 560,654.51355854. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,447.01079567 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,088,487.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.