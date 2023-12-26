Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.13 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $145,260.98 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00022441 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,985.20 or 1.00085018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012393 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00170608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00244054 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $162,737.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

