Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.58. 1,016,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,586,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOTU. China Renaissance cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $955.00 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of -0.34.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 204,337 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

