Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Up 5.5%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 501,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,012,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STEM shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Stem in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $637.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.46 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. Research analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Stem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Stem by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stem by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stem by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

