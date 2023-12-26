EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 572,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,208,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

EVgo Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $35.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 234.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EVgo by 689.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

