Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading 5.9% Higher

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 9,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 208,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CURV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Get Torrid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Torrid

Torrid Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $566.30 million, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $275.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Torrid by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Torrid by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.