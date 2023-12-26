Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 46,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 112,272 shares.The stock last traded at $99.47 and had previously closed at $99.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.44.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672,221 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,232,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,868,000 after acquiring an additional 727,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after acquiring an additional 481,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 471,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.