GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,693 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 227,886 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GeoPark Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $513.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 107.40% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 44,737.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GeoPark by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in GeoPark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

