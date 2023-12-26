B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 247,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 576,013 shares.The stock last traded at $19.33 and had previously closed at $20.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.31%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -156.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,408,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126. Insiders own 33.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth $64,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

