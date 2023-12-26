Tellurian Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,749 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 4,646 call options.

Insider Transactions at Tellurian

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Stock Up 6.6 %

TELL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 27,081,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,881,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $568.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

