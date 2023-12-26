Roivant Sciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,333 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 169% compared to the average volume of 3,098 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,843,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,465. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,752,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,752,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,989,923 shares of company stock worth $218,467,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,773,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,640,000 after buying an additional 6,963,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after buying an additional 6,324,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after buying an additional 6,170,264 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,410,000 after buying an additional 5,813,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

