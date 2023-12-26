Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 28,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 56,518 shares.The stock last traded at $88.77 and had previously closed at $88.50.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

