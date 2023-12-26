ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 275,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 506,900 shares.The stock last traded at $359.95 and had previously closed at $357.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

ANSYS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.83.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 276.9% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

