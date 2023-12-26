Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 20,855 shares.The stock last traded at $108.11 and had previously closed at $107.85.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

