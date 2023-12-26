Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.58. 307,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,352. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.00 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$7.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.20.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

