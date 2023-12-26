Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIP.UN stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.06. 441,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.56. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.43 and a 52-week high of C$15.13.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IIP.UN

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.