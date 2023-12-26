Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IIP.UN stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.06. 441,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.56. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.43 and a 52-week high of C$15.13.
Insider Activity at Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust
In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$90,337.50. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust
InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.
