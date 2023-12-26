Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM.U)

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE HOM.U traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.51. 38,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.99 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$415.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities set a C$16.50 target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. In related news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 523,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.34 per share, with a total value of C$5,407,820.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 529,200 shares of company stock worth $5,473,943. 13.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

