Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.83. 97,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,413. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$17.07.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRR.UN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.