Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.83. 97,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,413. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$17.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRR.UN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

