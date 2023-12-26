Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$23.48.
Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.76 million for the quarter.
Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.
