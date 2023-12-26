Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,431 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT remained flat at $109.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 722,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,747. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

