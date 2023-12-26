Riverview Trust Co Purchases 2,988 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.