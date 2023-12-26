Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,212 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.34% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD remained flat at $44.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. 195,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,454. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $46.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

