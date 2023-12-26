SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,449 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $38,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after buying an additional 1,553,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after buying an additional 1,458,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,922,000 after buying an additional 2,008,820 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.83. 900,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,156. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

