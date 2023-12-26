Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,545 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $31,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,017. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

