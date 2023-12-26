Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 128,003 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,003 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.41% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $56,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. 2,250,085 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

