Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

TMO traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $528.16. 116,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,751. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.06 and its 200-day moving average is $509.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

