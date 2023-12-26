LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 1,442 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.99. 1,008,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,262,317. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,604. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

