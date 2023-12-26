Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $9.27

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.54. Altimmune shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 3,283,224 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Altimmune Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $548.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.02.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter worth $31,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Altimmune during the third quarter worth $36,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

