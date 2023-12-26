Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,319 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,319 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 1.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.24. The company had a trading volume of 791,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

