TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,123,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 5,691,388 shares.The stock last traded at $2.16 and had previously closed at $2.15.

WULF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Canada reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 158.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 71.0% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 165.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 717,314 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 28.6% in the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 449,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 67.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

