Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 997. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.89. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of C$16.74 and a one year high of C$18.46.

