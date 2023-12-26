Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s 5th Largest Position

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 3.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,539,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.69. The company had a trading volume of 59,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,241. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $241.26 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.78.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

