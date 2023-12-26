LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 2.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Paychex by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.60. 191,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,130. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

