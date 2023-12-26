Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,392 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 785,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $56.48.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

