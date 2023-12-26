Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TDY traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $435.73. The company had a trading volume of 30,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,883. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.78 and its 200 day moving average is $402.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.